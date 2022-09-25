Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,110,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 3.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $360,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $200,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

BAM traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $43.81. 2,935,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,058. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

