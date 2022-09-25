BSClaunch (BSL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.00

BSClaunch (BSL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $13,509.32 and approximately $26.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2021. BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BSClaunch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged). Telegram | Reddit | Github | LinkedIn | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSClaunch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSClaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

