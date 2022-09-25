Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.80

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 225,000 shares.

Byotrol Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £11.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Get Byotrol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Byotrol

In other Byotrol news, insider Chris Sedwell bought 113,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,397.23 ($4,104.92).

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company offers products against coronavirus; medical device cleaning and disinfection products; disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets; surface disinfection, skin disinfection, instrument and equipment cleaner, odor control, body spill, and chemical mixing station products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.