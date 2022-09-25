CACHE Gold Price Reaches $53.37 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for about $53.37 or 0.00279336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $60,527.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10725519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold was first traded on February 21st, 2020. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing.A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time.CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed.”

