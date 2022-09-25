Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.79

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.79 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 328,456 shares.

Cadogan Petroleum Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Service; and Trading. The company holds working interest licenses in the Carpathian basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.