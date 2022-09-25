Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the quarter. Luminar Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $116,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LAZR. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

