Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 648,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,114 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $164.33 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.90 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.16.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

