Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,415 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 2.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 6,985,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $119.81.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
