CaliCoin (CALI) One Day Volume Hits $102,478.00

CaliCoin (CALI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One CaliCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CaliCoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. CaliCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $102,478.00 worth of CaliCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CaliCoin Coin Profile

CaliCoin’s launch date was January 30th, 2021. CaliCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. CaliCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CaliCoin is calicoin.me.

Buying and Selling CaliCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CaliCoin was created to help this very special class of needy animals. CaliCoin admires and draws strength from these animals and their will to survive. CaliCoin even coined a term for these animals.CaliCoin aims to help “Animals of Determination”—“AODs”CaliCoin is a unique charity token and a donation platform devoted to helping AODs. CaliCoin smartly marries the dual affinity many crypto-enthusiasts have for animal welfare, and hence provides a safe, transparent, and seamless means to help AODs around the world.CaliCoin is built on the Ethereum Network, which means every transaction is transparent and highly protected. Currently, there are 100 Million fixed supply tokens with the coin listed on multiple exchanges.To ensure transparency, the CaliCoin team conducts rigorous due diligence on AOD charities before admitting them into the CaliCoin system. Once a charity is qualified, it is added to the CaliCoin platform and assigned its own wallet. Prospective donors can then peruse the charities, choose one or more (or all!) for a donation, and purchase and deposit CaliCoins seamlessly into the wallets of their choice. CaliCoin is 100% non-profit and takes no commissions or added fees. Donors can rest assured 100% of their donations go directly to the animals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaliCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaliCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

