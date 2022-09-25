Callisto Network Trading Up 14.3% This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $15.40 million and approximately $127,549.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,227,879,770 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.