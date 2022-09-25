Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after purchasing an additional 780,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. 1,686,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 868.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

