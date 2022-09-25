Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 289,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,521. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

