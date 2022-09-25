Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 149.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter worth $194,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in CEMEX by 5.1% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 253,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CEMEX by 905.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.44. 3,222,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

