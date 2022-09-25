Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 3,721 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of SOHU traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,298. The company has a market capitalization of $655.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.