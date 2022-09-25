Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $1,492,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $7,061,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EPRF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.66. 11,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

