Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 6,870 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,954,000.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,478. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.