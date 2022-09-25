Campbell Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 186.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,840 shares during the period. Endeavor Group comprises approximately 5.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.73.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total value of 746,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,168,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,363 shares of company stock worth $3,607,909. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EDR traded down 1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 19.71. 2,577,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,561. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is 23.54. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

