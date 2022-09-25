Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.19) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARVN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of ARVN opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.06. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after purchasing an additional 167,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,786,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arvinas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

