Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

