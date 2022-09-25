Cap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,238.00 (CAP)

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Cap has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $42,238.00 worth of Cap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cap has traded 100% lower against the US dollar. One Cap coin can now be purchased for approximately $138.23 or 0.00730372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005150 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Cap Profile

Cap (CAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Cap’s total supply is 100,000 coins. Cap’s official Twitter account is @CapDotFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cap is cap.eth.link.

Cap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottle caps are the standard currency in Fallout, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel. Bottlecaps (CAP) are a 0 premine 0 instamine (0.25 Diff start). “

