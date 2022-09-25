Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

