Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $164.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.73 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

