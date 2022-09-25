CBET Token (CBET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $85.90 Million

CBET Token (CBET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, CBET Token has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One CBET Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a total market capitalization of $85.90 million and $112,867.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010984 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CBET Token Coin Profile

Buying and Selling CBET Token

