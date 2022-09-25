Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 849,169 shares of company stock worth $96,762,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,245,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.