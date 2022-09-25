Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,176,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

