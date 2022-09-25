Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 8.1 %

SHEL stock traded down $4.23 on Friday, hitting $48.11. 9,922,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,467. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.