Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 307.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

