Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. 100,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

