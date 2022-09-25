Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 3,711 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.44. 5,405,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,508. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

