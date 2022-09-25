Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CERE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CERE stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.96. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $46.16.

Insider Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $312,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,520 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 34.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.