Channels (CAN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86,863.39

Channels (CAN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Channels coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Channels has a total market capitalization of $86,863.39 and approximately $76,746.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Channels has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Channels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002984 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00147517 BTC.

Channels Coin Profile

Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Channels

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Channels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Channels using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Channels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Channels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.