Charli3 (C3) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $747,834.00

Charli3 (C3) traded down 62.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Charli3 has traded 84.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Charli3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Charli3 has a market cap of $747,834.00 and $331,107.00 worth of Charli3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Charli3 alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Charli3 Coin Profile

Charli3’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Charli3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Charli3 is charli3.io. Charli3’s official Twitter account is @Oraclecharli3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Charli3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CHARLI3 is an open-source decentralized oracle to the Cardano Network. CHARLI3 is the platform that provides and verifies data (initially focused on blockchain economic values) for blockchain applications. CHARLI3 is a firm believer in decentralization and open access to accurate information accessed safely and efficiently. The contracts and updates will be open to the public. CHARLI3 will utilize blockchain-based rewards for node operators verifying data.Beyond the incentives of the Charli3 (C3) token as a reward, it will also act as operator based governance for data consensus and community changes. Larger stakes are associated with ELO based reputations and aid in consensus as above and future platform governance in a decentralized fashion. This allows for the integrity of the platform to be maintained over the long term.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charli3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Charli3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Charli3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Charli3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Charli3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.