Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Director Sells $502,000.00 in Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.81 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $601.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

