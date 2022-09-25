Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,950.00 at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,832.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,557.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,600.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,477.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,950.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $298,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

