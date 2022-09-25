Chromia Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $83.53 million and $20.26 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005328 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,776.07 or 0.99985240 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004963 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006794 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00059524 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002560 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005740 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00065845 BTC.
About Chromia
Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Chromia
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
