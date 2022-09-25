Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.4% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $10,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $180.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.13.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

