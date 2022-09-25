Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Increased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,663. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.13. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.