Citigroup Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $165.00

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

FedEx Trading Down 3.4 %

FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $146.65 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,877,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,061.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

