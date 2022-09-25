Citigroup Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $165.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $146.65 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.05.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,877,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,061.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

