Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTB. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).
Whitbread Stock Down 1.8 %
Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,464 ($29.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,602.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,667.20.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
