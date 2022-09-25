City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.57. City has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. Research analysts expect that City will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in City by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

