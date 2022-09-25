Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.1% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,927,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,341. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.62.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

