Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires 13,880 Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II makes up about 1.5% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNI. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PNI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.84. 22,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

