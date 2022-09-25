Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,637 Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after buying an additional 185,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,846. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.93 and a beta of 2.80. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,871.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

