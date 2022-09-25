Claybrook Capital LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Great Ajax worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Ajax by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Insider Transactions at Great Ajax

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,149. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. 100,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Great Ajax

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.