Clime Investment Management Limited (CIW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on October 26th

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.

Clime Investment Management Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

About Clime Investment Management

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

