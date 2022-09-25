Clime Investment Management Limited (CIW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on October 26th

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.
Clime Investment Management Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.
About Clime Investment Management
Further Reading
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.