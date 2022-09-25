Clover Finance (CLV) Price Reaches $0.0825 on Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $82.41 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

