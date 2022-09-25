CoinPoker Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.04 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $19.04 million and approximately $41,720.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

