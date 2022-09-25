Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.35-$7.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.40 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $67.46 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.38.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

