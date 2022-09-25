Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SID. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SID opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,904,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 730,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 877,887 shares during the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

