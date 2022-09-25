Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SID. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance
Shares of SID opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
