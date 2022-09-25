Comparing Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allin and SmartRent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmartRent $110.64 million 4.16 -$71.96 million -0.69 -3.38

Allin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allin and SmartRent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SmartRent has a consensus target price of 6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 196.85%. Given SmartRent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Allin.

Volatility & Risk

Allin has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SmartRent beats Allin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allin

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

